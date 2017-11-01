New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pat Roessler nears two-year contract with Mets
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
... Long, who has received near-universal praise in his two years in Queens, the Mets’ then-vacant managerial opening, before being passed over for Mickey Callawa ...
Tweets
-
RT @MrSocktober: same https://t.co/77vFRoJLgWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pick your favorite (completely fabricated) North Korea sports moment https://t.co/uG5gsNkVFXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Let's just keep getting mad about every home-run celebration https://t.co/5kWWmzzLWJTV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: Mets Interview Three Candidates For Pitching Coach https://t.co/xNNowrmD4M #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thx, MaxAgreed. Great work this postseason, Joel, as always. https://t.co/1FOHn1c6sJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MikeVacc: Column: ranking all 37 #WorldSeries Game 7s because ... well, why not? https://t.co/S8fQ3RMTKMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets