New York Mets

Mets Merized

NL East News: Marlins Will Reportedly Deal Stanton, Gordon, Prado

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

... 0 and has a club option for 2021. The speedster will likely be linked to the Mets, who don’t have a 100 concrete solution at second base as of right now. The ...

Tweets