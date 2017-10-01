New York Mets

Metstradamus
856050810

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m

... spite a few hiccups along the way, worked and Lugo found himself back in the Mets’ rotation in mid-June. After starting out well, going 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA in ...

Tweets