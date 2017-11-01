New York Mets

North Jersey
636451557404289095-ax029-6e3f-9

Mets to promote Roessler, retain Bones; Long, Goodwin set to leave organization

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 1m

... mer hitting coach Kevin Long is not expected back with the organization. The Mets will also retain Ricky Bones as their bullpen coach, according to sources.  ...

Tweets