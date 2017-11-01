New York Mets
Mets to promote Roessler, retain Bones; Long, Goodwin set to leave organization
by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 1m
... mer hitting coach Kevin Long is not expected back with the organization. The Mets will also retain Ricky Bones as their bullpen coach, according to sources. ...
