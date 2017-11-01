New York Mets

North Jersey
636451672232519187-bx086-1fca-9

Eiland emerges as top choice to be pitching coach; Roessler to be hitting coach

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2m

... ith the Yankees winning the World Series in 2009, and the Royals besting the Mets for the title in 2015.  Dave Eiland   (Photo: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Promoting ...

Tweets