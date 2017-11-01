New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10312582

2017 Mets Season Review: Dominic Smith made his major league debut

by: Nathan Gismot SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... for prospects, and Smith met the challenge nicely in 2016 for the Binghamton Mets with a career-high 14 home runs and a solid .302/.367/.457 line. The Pacific ...

Tweets