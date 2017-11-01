New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10219061

2017 Mets Season Review: Rene Rivera was a role player who played his role

by: Luke McGrath SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... s 2017 campaign with the Mets batting .230/.278/.391 with eight home runs, 23 RBIs, and 15 runs in 174 at- ...

Tweets