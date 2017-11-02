New York Mets

The Mets Police
9f01-037

Record baseball ratings! So I demand Mets 8:20 starts now!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... are you.  Yeah you… Maybe the t-shirt people could take a stand and tell the Mets they don’t want outings on Saturday night in 2018.  But they won’t.  So lets ...

Tweets