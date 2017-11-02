New York Mets

North Jersey
636452468863243948-ax220-0a67-9

Mets lose Long to Nationals and are set to hire Amaro Jr. as first base coach

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 1m

... that risk became a possibility when the team opted for Mickey Callaway. The Mets wanted Long back even after passing over him, but Long's contract expired. L ...

Tweets