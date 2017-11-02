New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ruben Amaro, Jr. will be the Mets’ first base coach
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 2m
... h the Red Sox starting in 2016. Amaro replaces Tom Goodwin, who had been the Mets’ first base coach and was recently hired by the Red Sox in the same position ...
Tweets
-
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Ruben Amaro Jr. will be #Mets’ first base/baserunning/outfield coach, sources tell The Athletic. Had similar role with #RedSox last season.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @BlueSeatBlogs: What a goal by Miller. #NYRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metsfan: @mikemayerMMOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sam Rosen and Joe Micheletti just said the Rangers just played their all-around best game of the season. Rewarded with W - nice goal!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Nationals have poached the Mets’ hitting coach. https://t.co/fiV4lS42RzBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Nationals have poached the Mets’ hitting coach. https://t.co/VTsto6RIEHBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets