New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Washington Nationals hire Kevin Long as hitting coach
by: Steve Schreiber — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 56s
... fter his contract expired on October 31. In addition to interviewing for the Mets job, Long also interviewed for the Nationals’ job that ultimately went to Ma ...
Tweets
-
Walt "Clyde" Frazier has been through it all with #Knicks and this new-look team has a special quality https://t.co/F8bUbTQ5JiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Metsgiving has returned https://t.co/6sy6AOIXv1Blogger / Podcaster
-
The more I watch and listen to @TheAdams_era, the more I love him. This guy is going to be a cornerstone piece for years to come. #JetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Although I was called a MORON and an IDIOT repeatedly for a few days, I feel like a schmuck for only picking them t… https://t.co/cYpO4Z1AZKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @joe_manniello: Newsday's Early Friday BP KP's brother talks exit interview, disses Melo @NewsdaySports @APSE_sportmedia @meanbarb… https://t.co/eiOxbXy2piBlogger / Podcaster
-
A feel-good story we could all rally behind was stolen from him, and us, in an flash https://t.co/tRHAgnkAu9Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets