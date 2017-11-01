New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10333272_154511658_lowres

MLB News: First Offseason Day Roundup Includes Numerous Options Declined

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5m

... La Russa will join the organization as a special assistant to the GM. Former Mets Darrell Ceciliani and Carlos Torres were both recently outrighted and chose ...

Tweets