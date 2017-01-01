New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Mets pick up $8.5 million option on IF Cabrera

by: ESPN.com ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

... brera: "This is where I wanted to be. I experienced the post-season with the Mets in 2016 and that's where I want to get back to this year. I'm open to playin ...

Tweets