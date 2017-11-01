New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Announce Jerry Blevins Will Return in 2018

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

... hope to be a part of it.” Blevins, 34, is coming off a solid season for the Mets, finishing with a 2.94 ERA, 3.12 FIP and a .228 BAA with 69 strikeouts in 49 ...

Tweets