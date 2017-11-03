New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Masahiro Tanaka will not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract
by: Ashley Varela — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 3m
... infielder. Cabrera, 31, was booted from his regular post at shortstop as the Mets turned to top prospect Amed Rosario early in the year. Despite some rumbling ...
Tweets
-
LeBron James scored 57 points, the second-highest total of his career, in the #Cavaliers' win over the #Wizards… https://t.co/RPrwnJ9OOxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Kristaps Porzingis puts controversy behind him, explodes for 37 in Knicks’ win https://t.co/l457DiB1BYBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mike_Nelson17: This is a very Mejia line. https://t.co/btXAVqPeMDBlogger / Podcaster
-
What I was talking about earlier. Love it. #Sixers"I got goosebumps right now." @JJRedick to @MSullivanFrench about the Philadelphia fans. https://t.co/2NJOOwgR2ITV / Radio Personality
-
Sorry sorry Melo lovers who always labeled stuff as "SPAM" without even reading. Sorry, we must continue to remind… https://t.co/rdXcZiBMU2Blogger / Podcaster
-
expiration of the posting system has added uncertainty to the shohei otani situation. will he stay or will he go? https://t.co/0tNNfWdnwOBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets