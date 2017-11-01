New York Mets

Mets 360
Warren-spahn-nazi-soldier-185x300

Gil Hodges and the all-time Mets ‘veteran’ team

by: John Fox Mets 360 2m

... including an MVP year in 1964 as the Cards claimed a WS win. He came to the Mets in 1966 at age 35 and played 136 games, batting .266 with 14 homers. Boyer w ...

Tweets