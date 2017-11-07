New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Should they pursue Dee Gordon?
by: Haddar Kaplun — Fansided: Rising Apple 10s
... off role based on the sample size from the last few months. In addition, the Mets already have power hitters in the middle of the lineup, with Michael Confort ...
Tweets
-
#Mets bullpen targets include a Mickey Callaway connection and a potential Addison Reed reunion https://t.co/pVpUP6fHtfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AWSM_SportMedia: Also thanks to our panelists Susan Stone (MLB Network) & Renee Tirado (MLB) ~ with AWSM president Jenny Dial Creech… https://t.co/xnSULEEVT9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AWSM_SportMedia: Thanks to everyone who joined us tonight at #AWSMNYC2017 & to @FoleysNY for hosting! ~ AWSM board https://t.co/ZLfAVVBTsNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
That was a good 30-for-30 on the Rolex wearing, diamond ring wearing, kiss stealing, WOOO, wheeling, dealing, limo… https://t.co/UtVFwlNGYMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Great doc on the #NatureBoy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @theaceofspaeder: Roy Halladay had five seasons with at least 200 strikeouts and 40 or fewer walks. No other pitchers in baseball history has more than three.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets