New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-11-08-at-4.34.02-pm

Mets tweet exchange of the day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

... two weeks of Caps posts, so I get it. Anyway, was doing my usual search for Mets and I saw this tweet exchange today.  It is lovely. Well done Chris G.  Amen ...

Tweets