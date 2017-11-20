New York Mets

Mets Merized
Michael-conforto

2017 Mets Report Card: Michael Conforto, OF

by: Mathew Brownstein Mets Merized Online 3m

... extra-base hits, he still got on base at a solid .383 clip. Conforto was the Mets lone All-Star representative this season, and his stats backed him up. By th ...

Tweets