New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2014-07-15-at-7.49.09-pm-1

Someone named Daniel Murphy wins MLB Silver Slugger Award

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

... hing for that .320 40 120 gold glover at all 8 positions. Never be satisfied Mets fans. Report: Yankees to play some 6:35 starts in April ...

Tweets