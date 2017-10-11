New York Mets

Metstradamus
492180238

Report: New York Mets Might Have Only $30 Million To Spend on Free Agents

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

... ay’s Marc Carig took a stab at the team’s finances, and he projects that the Mets will have about $30 million to spend towards all of those needs. According t ...

Tweets