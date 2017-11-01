New York Mets

Metstradamus
850213034

Should New York Mets Consider Reunion With Bartolo Colon in 2018?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

... eal with the Atlanta Braves, went 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA in 95 starts for the Mets. Alderson has hinted that the Mets will look for a “Colon type” innings eate ...

Tweets