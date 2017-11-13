New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
459169428.jpg

International Free Agent Profile: Shohei Otani

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 12s

... ofile: Shohei Otani - Amazin' Avenue clock menu more-arrow no yes a New York Mets community ✕ International Free Agent Profile: Shohei Otani One of the best p ...

Tweets