New York Mets

The Players' Tribune
Beltran-social-spa

Muchas Gracias, Béisbol

by: Carlos Beltrán The Players' Tribune 1m

...   ha sido una de mis metas principales.  Recuerdo particularmente cuando los Mets expresaron su deseo de cambiarme a los Gigantes en el 2011.   Los Gigantes e ...

Tweets