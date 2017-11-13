New York Mets
Is Jesse Orosco the best Mets player of the 1980s? Maybe.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
... cough John Franco cough). Jesse would get it done. Is Jesse Orosco the best Mets player of the 1980s? Maybe he is. SNY wishes you to know about their offsea ...
Tweets
-
Lagares going to factor heavily into Mets’ plans in cf. it’s kind of a necessity given what resources Mets have to work with.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets Top 10 Prospects for 2018 https://t.co/6deJVyMPqTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets going to try to fix what they have re: starting pitching, bolster bullpen, then get some pop for middle of the… https://t.co/6s8XFHH1RABeat Writer / Columnist
-
And Mets OF newsMets would like a 1B/OF type says the GM. But Lagares is also "figuring into" the Mets' plans.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
There are a few teams interested in trading for Matt Harvey https://t.co/NmaH8pu55HTV / Radio Network
-
GM Meetings Mets news.Alderson speaking with media. Lists bullpen, second base and another power bat as important. Backing away from starting pitcher somewhat.Beat Writer / Columnist
