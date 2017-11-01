New York Mets

nj.com
23763894-standard

Is managing next for ex-Mets and Yankees slugger Carlos Beltran?

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2h

... eal with the language barrier on multiple teams. VOTE: Keep 'em or dump 'em, Mets edition The 40-year-old Beltran is a former AL Rookie of the Year and nine-t ...

Tweets