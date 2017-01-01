New York Mets
Abbott New 51s Pitching Coach, Viola To Binghamton
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 3m
... e Triple-A affiliate turned in a disappointing season. Viola pitched for the Mets from 1989 – 1991, and he is the last Mets left-handed pitcher to win 20 game ...
Here’s Sandy Alderson. Basically, Mets in the same square they started on last year re: pitching. But he thinks the… https://t.co/1DROEQiDxXBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Mets to Tab Tom Slater as Assistant Hitting Coach https://t.co/ozOHGN5WNj #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Full (unofficial) 2018 Mets field staff: Manager: Mickey Callaway Bench: Gary DiSarcina Pitching: Dave Eiland Bull… https://t.co/JiX4FY3h28Beat Writer / Columnist
Alderson pretty blunt re: Dominic Smith. Clearly, that’s sending a message.Beat Writer / Columnist
Per Alderson, Tom Slater will be Mets assistant hitting coach. All coaching contracts being finalized now. Formal a… https://t.co/s8kTPYYSg0Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets are close to finalizing their coaching staff. Tom Slater, who worked with Pat Roessler in the Yankees orga… https://t.co/ZHfJp0FirlBeat Writer / Columnist
