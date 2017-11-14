New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Terry Francona On WFAN: Mets ‘Got A Special One’ In Callaway
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 2m
... n/Getty Images) What sort of pitching philosophy might Callaway bring to the Mets? “That’s going to be interesting because he’s not going to be the pitching c ...
Tweets
-
RT @PeteyMacWOR: #Mets manager Mickey Callaway on Matt Harvey: "Needs to not try to be the Dark Knight. Nobody's a super hero. Those… https://t.co/573wpQloqQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ichiro, 44, has had a couple teams show interest. Had solid season from May forward in 2017.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Paul Molitor named AL Manager of the Year. @Twins became the 1st team in MLB history to go from 100 losses to the… https://t.co/aBna6sZu3mBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Torey Lovullo and Paul Molitor have won the MLB Manager of Year awards https://t.co/eqVqL3if9YBlogger / Podcaster
-
I had the NL manager vote this year. I had lovullo, roberts and black, in that order, on my ballot.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Good to be home. ?TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets