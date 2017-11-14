New York Mets

Rising Apple
859538006-divisional-round-cleveland-indians-v-new-york-yankees-game-four.jpg

Mets express interest in first baseman Carlos Santana

by: Emmanuel Pepis Fansided: Rising Apple 2s

... Alderson’s comments were brief, but clear. Another factor to consider is the Mets’ farm system. Peter Alonso was a second-round draft pick in 2016, and made i ...

Tweets