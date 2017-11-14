New York Mets

MLB Daily Dish
Usa_today_10338182

MLB free agency: Mets interested in Carlos Santana

by: Chad Raines SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 4m

... les. Santana was also a gold glove finalist at first base this year, but the Mets are seeking upgrades offensively, so there is a fit for Santana in New York. ...

Tweets