New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
622599102.jpg

Mets are considering making a run at Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani

by: Steve Schreiber SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... e agents and , Ohtani would represent an even more surprising target for the Mets as it was thought that they hadn’t sent scouts to watch him play during the ...

Tweets