New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Gettyimages-859538730-238x178

Should Mets, Fans, Take Jacob deGrom’s ‘Haircut Theory’ Seriously?

by: Steve Contursi Elite Sports NY 31s

... f you are deGrom and you’re making “only” $600,000 pitching for the New York Mets, and you (presumably) want a family with your wife Stella, along with all th ...

Tweets