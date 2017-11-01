New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Considering Contract Extension For Jacob DeGrom

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3m

... nd a 10.7 K/9 over 31 starts (201.1 innings) this past season. Puma said the Mets had been reluctant to dole out a contract extension to a specific starting p ...

Tweets