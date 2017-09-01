New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Juan Lagares to Work With J.D. Martinez’s Private Hitting Coach
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 29s
... n Orlando that Lagares figures to be an important cog in the machine for the Mets next season, it’s going to be interesting to see if he is able to improve hi ...
Tweets
-
Nothing would make me happier than to see Juan Lagares become a better offensive player at the plate and on the bas…New Post: Juan Lagares to Work With J.D. Martinez’s Private Hitting Coach https://t.co/1P7BmSMCPs #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Juan Lagares to Work With J.D. Martinez’s Private Hitting Coach https://t.co/1P7BmSMCPs #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Actually (seriously) glad to hear Sandy say this is an entertainment business. Hopefully he takes his own advice a…“It would be fun to watch him make the attempt” — Sandy on Ohtani possibly trying to be a pitcher and a position pl… https://t.co/stVE7FGg7KBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets news from GM Meetings.Sandy Alderson said it would be foolish for Mets to say they’re not interested in Shohei Otani. (What team wouldn’t… https://t.co/HMfpDeKeEZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Who can put the most names to faces in this @BrendanKutyNJ photo from today?TV / Radio Personality
-
Conceivably that could be possible yes.@metspolice So now you’re the Sandy Whisperer ?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets