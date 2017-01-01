New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Alderson says it would be 'foolish' for Mets to rule out Shohei Ohtani

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... s a center fielder, Alderson can use Michael Conforto in right field. If the Mets end up pursuing a power hitting right fielder, they can use Conforto in cent ...

Tweets