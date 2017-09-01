New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10318345_154511658_lowres

Mets Will Listen to Offers For Lugo, Gsellman, Montero

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 58s

... ad the best season of the group with a 4.71 ERA, 3.95 FIP and 3.40 SO/W. The Mets are expected to look for a second baseman on the trade market that could inc ...

Tweets