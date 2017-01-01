New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wally Backman hired as manager of independent New Britain Bees
by: PETER BOTTE — NY Daily News 2m
... rce told the Daily News’ Kristie Ackert in October. Backman, a member of the Mets’ 1986 World Series championship team, managed the Monclova Acereros of the M ...
Tweets
-
RT @Josh_Smoker: I want to thank you for all of your support. You've been such a great fan and I really appreciate it.… https://t.co/pSykxcdi2qBlogger / Podcaster
-
Can't stop thinking about this Boras quote about the Mets: “This is not about the ability to pay, this is about t… https://t.co/5tI3vZcBnCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Deadline set for Monday for Shohei Ohtani's posting agreement https://t.co/SSK1POKc9aBlogger / Podcaster
-
On National Fast Food Day, Your Favorite Burger Joint Not Named McDonald's, Burger King or Wendy's!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wally Backman is back managing in independent ball.#Bees name Wally Backman new manager. Wally enters his 20th year as a manager in pro baseball and will make his… https://t.co/ZgwA2QNWgOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets 3B David Wright is looking thin to me https://t.co/Qqli7qrymmBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets