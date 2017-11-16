New York Mets

The Big Lead
Syndergaard-mr-mrs-met

Was the 2017 New York Mets Season Ruined By Mr. & Mr.s Met's Romantic Entanglements With the Syndergaard Family?

by: Stephen Douglas The Big Lead 4m

... ows Syndergaard with Mr. Met and Mrs. Met in December 2015, months after the Mets won their first National League pennant in over a decade. The next season th ...

Tweets