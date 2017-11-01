New York Mets

nj.com
Howard-simmons-ny-daily-news-via-getty-images-239d3ea9506e8d61jpg-ccdb7a47b1c7b6a2

Popular ex-Met Wally Backman is back in baseball (and not too far away)

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1h

... of sorts. The veteran minor league manager, who spent years managing in the Mets' system before being fired after the 2016 season, attempted to manage in Mex ...

Tweets