New York Mets

Metstradamus
860346746

Report: New York Mets Are Willing To Give Relievers Multi-Year Contracts

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9s

... orrow, and Indians’ set up man Bryan Shaw. Shaw makes a ton of sense for the Mets, who employ his former pitching coach (Mickey Callaway) as their new manager ...

Tweets