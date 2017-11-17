New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-11-17-at-4.48.16-pm

Mets sign LHP Matt Purke – Nationals hide in caves in fear

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... Purke looks something like my drawing.  Mets Media Intern 5 didn’t send me anything on him, so it’s not like I have an im ...

Tweets