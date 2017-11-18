New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mechanical issues are a major concern for Mets’ Seth Lugo
by: Nicholas Santuccio — Elite Sports NY 2m
... Lugo began to complain of arm fatigue and was subsequently shut down by the Mets. That quickly snowballed into a diagnosis of a partially torn UCL in his elb ...
Tweets
-
New Post: Wilmer Flores: “I’m Going to Work My **** Off” https://t.co/UWFomJqeQW #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
i think jeff's right. i hope not. SI still has some great people. time for a comeback!This is simply too late. Hate to say that, but it is. Way too late. https://t.co/m8Ov2awjioBeat Writer / Columnist
-
the 8th big offseason question ...@JonHeyman #8 Who's gonna land @BobKlap ? #FranchisePlayerBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ooof. Bad look for Lonzo Ball last night walking away, while teammates in a scrap. Not good.TV / Radio Personality
-
OK. Bar has been set. I'm excited. Leggo....@MaggieGray my condolences in advance for your new show w @BartScott57 and @ChrisCarlin going over like a fart in churchTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @TerpsBaseball: Billy Phillips beat Leukemia. He beat the setbacks. He beat the odds. Today, he threw his first pitches as a Terp… https://t.co/38OPL7t7CvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets