New York Mets

nj.com
23791299-standard

MLB trade rumors: 4 reasons Mets should make blockbuster offer for Rays' Evan Longoria

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

... epresents a big cost for Tampa Bay, but could potentially be a steal for the Mets. Over the next five years, Longoria is owed $81M. That number jumps to $86M ...

Tweets