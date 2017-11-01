New York Mets

Mets Merized
Tyler-bashlor

Mets Must Protect Hard-Throwing Righty Tyler Bashlor

by: John Bernhardt Mets Merized Online 1m

... tcher who shared time between Port St. Lucie and Binghamton last summer. The Mets are just beginning to discover Tyler Bashlor’s tools. Tommy John surgery in ...

Tweets