New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10294673_154511658_lowres

Justin Bour Could Help Mets In More Ways Than One

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 1m

... t side of the infield, while Bour could help replenish the power numbers the Mets traded away in July and August. Gordon could also give the Mets a lead-off m ...

Tweets