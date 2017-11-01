New York Mets

Mets Merized

Giants Now Favorites To Land Giancarlo Stanton As Talks Intensify

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

... idates are outfielder Marcell Ozuna and second baseman Dee Gordon. After the Mets acquired AJ Ramos back in July, Stanton voiced his frustrations with the Mar ...

Tweets