New York Mets

Mets Merized
Tumblr_inline_ofrhemnsaa1r9qiw6_1280-e1485579563197

Five Mets Rule 5 Eligible Players Who Could Be Selected

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

... o get betters out. This was a big reason why he was a fast riser through the Mets minor league system. This gives us every reason to believe he could just be ...

Tweets