New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-01-31-at-11.32.18-am

MHN: Steve Phillips would non-tender the Mets’ Matt Harvey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... per about The Dark Knight. I don’t disagree with Steve Phillips here but the Mets will never do it because you know if they do the Baseball Gods will make TDK ...

Tweets