New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Kenneth%252bbautista

Mack’s Apple’s – 11-23-17 - Noah Syndergaard, Eric Hanhold, Kenneth Bautista, Fredy Valdez, Manny Machado

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 34s

... David Rubin says I’m nuts here and this guy would never sign a deal with the Mets. Rubin has good contacts, both at the team and league level, so he may be ri ...

Tweets