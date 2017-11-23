New York Mets

The Mets Police
Dsc_3900-3030988061-o-e1433335730200

Darling, Alfonzo, Mookie and Teufel heading to Syracuse for dinner

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

... alumni make the road trip.   Fomer Mets stars, Mookie Wilson, Edgardo Alfonzo, Tim Teufel and Ron Darling are all ex ...

Tweets